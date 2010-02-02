New Music: Joanna Newsom - "Good Intentions Paving Company"
Joanna Newsom pours on the harmonies for this one, which would be almost Carole King-like if it wasn't sung by Our Lady of Squeaking and didn't last seven minutes. (A thought: how good would a J-News/Ryan Adams duet be?!) Stream it at Drag City. All my hyperbolic Joanna coverage here. Update: And now, a tracklist! After the jump.
Copy-pasted from the Internet, potentially not official:
CD1
1. Easy (06:04)
2. Have One On Me (11:02)
3. '81 (03:51)
4. Good Intentions Paving Company (07:02)
5. No Provenance (06:25)
6. Baby Birch (09:30)
Total: 43:54
CD2
1. On A Good Day (01:48 )
2. You And Me, Bess (07:12)
3. In California (08:41)
4. Jackrabbits (04:23)
5. Go Long (08:02)
6. Occident (05:31)
Total: 35:37
CD3
1. Soft As Chalk (06:29)
2. Esme (07:56)
3. Autumn (08:01)
4. Ribbon Bows (06:10)
5. Kingfisher (09:11)
6. Does Not Suffice (06:44)
Total: 42:31
All in all, a zippy two hours -- short of the 2.5 hour set some were hoping for, and not enough to stretch past a disc and a half, rather than the three she's using. But I'm sure the songs are split up for a reason, Cold Roses style, and I'm glad Drag City is allowing her the luxury.