New Music: Joanna Newsom - "Good Intentions Paving Company"

Joanna Newsom pours on the harmonies for this one, which would be almost Carole King-like if it wasn't sung by Our Lady of Squeaking and didn't last seven minutes. (A thought: how good would a J-News/Ryan Adams duet be?!) Stream it at Drag City. All my hyperbolic Joanna coverage here. Update: And now, a tracklist! After the jump.

Copy-pasted from the Internet, potentially not official:

CD1

1. Easy (06:04)

2. Have One On Me (11:02)

3. '81 (03:51)

4. Good Intentions Paving Company (07:02)

5. No Provenance (06:25)

6. Baby Birch (09:30)

Total: 43:54

CD2

1. On A Good Day (01:48 )

2. You And Me, Bess (07:12)

3. In California (08:41)

4. Jackrabbits (04:23)

5. Go Long (08:02)

6. Occident (05:31)

Total: 35:37

CD3

1. Soft As Chalk (06:29)

2. Esme (07:56)

3. Autumn (08:01)

4. Ribbon Bows (06:10)

5. Kingfisher (09:11)

6. Does Not Suffice (06:44)

Total: 42:31

All in all, a zippy two hours -- short of the 2.5 hour set some were hoping for, and not enough to stretch past a disc and a half, rather than the three she's using. But I'm sure the songs are split up for a reason, Cold Roses style, and I'm glad Drag City is allowing her the luxury.