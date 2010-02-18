New Music: Ryan Adams - "Revenge of the Awl"

Oh, God. How did I miss this one? Ryan Adams has issued another goof-metal jam for The Awl, where he was writing a column before he stopped writing a column. What is he doing!? Where is the box set?! Interrobang?! I'm going to go ahead and say it -- I bet he and Mandy are secretly trying for BABIES, after which he'll become a Cool Dad and start touring with Wilco. Ball's in your court, D.R.A.! (Photo by Kurt Christensen)

Ryan Adams (as Sleazy Handshake) - "Revenge of the Awl": stream

Previously: More Ryan Adams Posts