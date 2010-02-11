Video: Mavis - "Gangs of Rome" (ft. Kurt Wagner)

Kind of a lot going on in this one, but: yes, that's Lambchop frontman/animal Kurt Wagner on the arresting vocals, sounding as at home amid the Mavis project's post-Stereolab space-jazz as he does on his own well-worn recordings. Ed Harcourt, Candi Staton and a mess of other guest vocalists will join him on Mavis, a sort of homage to Mavis Staples produced by Ashley Beedle & Darren Morris and probably suffering from Wagner not singing on every damn song. It's due March 2 on !K7.