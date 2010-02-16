Video: The Happy Hollows - "Death To Vivek Kemp"

I hadn't paid enough attention to the latest release by L.A.'s The Happy Hollows, but then fellow local photog Benjamin Hoste sent over his official video for the trio's new single and my eyes turned into Tiger Woods mistress golf balls. It's a simple but brilliant clip -- the band animated (and rocking) in silhouette, splattered with paint and pen. As for the tune? Since seeing them in April 2008, it seems the act has matured into our fair city's answer to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, all razor guitars and powerhouse vocals from Sarah Negahdari. One might go so far as to say "Death To Vivek Kemp" -- in the parlance of our time -- is killing it.

The Happy Hollows - "Faces": mp3

(Spells is out now on friend-of-Rawkblog Aquarium Drunkard's ever-trustworthy Autumn Tone label)