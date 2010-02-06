Video: Trailer: Beulah's "A Good Band Is Easy To Kill"

With former Beulah frontman Miles Kurosky's extremely rad solo debut and an accompanying tour imminent, now's the time to catch up on his old gig. A Good Band Is Easy To Kill is a good, if not quite I Am Trying To Break Your Heart-level look at Beulah's final tour and eventual split. The performances, including one at L.A.'s Troubadour, are excellent, but #kidstoday may be surprised to see what life was like for a touring band 10 years into a career on the eve of the Great Indie Rock Paradigm Shift Of 2004. (Buy it on Amazon)