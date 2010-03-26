Cokemachineglow's Top 100 Albums of the Decade

Cokemachineglow, the last word in online music writing (and not just because I went to SXSW for ‘em), has dropped its top 100 albums of the decade list. What’s great about CMG vs. other sites whose tastes have changed or expanded in recent years is that the Glow – despite a raft of new writers – has retained its identity. Its list is the work of critics who take pop music seriously and have spent the last 10 years grappling, indefatigably, with bands and artists striving for perfect sound forever. I suggest you join them -- and yes, that's my byline under album No. 64.