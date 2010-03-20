Live: SXSW 2010, Day 3



Photo by David Greenwald



Had to catch up on sleep last night and I'm already late for today's gigs, so check Cokemachineglow next week for the last two days of SXSW reviews -- and here for a billion photos. But you should know that Broken Social Scene played an epic set at the Parish last night with a ton of great new songs, introduced '06 tour vet Lisa Lobsinger as a new permanent member (you may know her as the lead singer of last year's Rawkblog-beloved Reverie Sound Revue album), had rock poet Thax Douglas open the show and pleaded with the audience not to take photos. After I took this one, of course. And now, once more into the breach!