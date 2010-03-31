Pepper Rabbit Announce Free West Coast Tour



Pepper Rabbit at SXSW / Photo by David Greenwald



Everyone's favorite new psych-folkies Pepper Rabbit are headlining Futuresound's The Rumble, with an L.A. date at the 3 of Clubs on April 8. You may have noticed me writing about them.

Pepper Rabbit - "Red Wine": mp3

Dates after the jump!

Apr 5 2010 Havana Social Club Seattle, Washington

Apr 6 2010 Holocene Portland, Oregon

Apr 7 2010 Milk Bar San Francisco, California

Apr 8 2010 3 of Clubs Los Angeles, California

Apr 10 2010 Bar Pink San Diego, California

Apr 11 2010 The Aruba Las Vegas, Nevada

More: L.A. Tour Dates (now with RSS / Google calendar / iCal support!)