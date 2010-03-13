Pals, if you'd like to follow/fan Rawkblog on Facebook, you can now do so here. (Inexplicably, I couldn't figure out how to edit the name of the previous "Rawking Refuses To Stop!" fan page.) In advance of next week's SXSW festivities, you may also want to flood your social networking feeds with what's sure to be a Twitter shitstorm at @daverawkblog and @cmgzine. And, of course, you can add Rawkblog's RSS feed to your Google Reader, etc., and our concert recommendations to your Google Calendar. Web 3.0, holler!