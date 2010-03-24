SXSW 2010: Bill Murray @ My Friend's Post-SXSW Party, 3.21.10

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

At this point, I was on a flight home to Los Angeles with Method Man, but hours earlier, I'd been hanging out in Austin with my friend Jordan as he prepared for his annual post-SXSW vegan BBQ later that night -- a party he was hoping Snoop Dogg would attend. Looks like Bill (who was spotted hanging out at SXSW all week, including a bartending gig at Shangri-La) did him one better. (Word on the street is that Bill shotguns a Tecate like a pro.)

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