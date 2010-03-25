SXSW 2010: Hauschka @ Central Presbyterian Church, 3.17.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Following Dustin O'Halloran's performance, German composer Hauschka taped all manner of screws and coils and nails to the church piano on the spot in order to replicate the prepared piano groans and whirs of his recordings. His next effort, he announced, is finished and due in October—after his transcendent set in the hallowed hall, it can’t come soon enough. [Via my Cokemachineglow review; both artists will be at the Masonic Lodge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday.] More photos after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010