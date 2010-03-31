SXSW 2010: Midlake @ Buffalo Billiards, 3.18.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Midlake were probably my most anticipated band of SXSW 2010 and, despite 15 minutes of soundcheck delays as the band's four (!) guitarists struggled to fine-tune the mix (no room at the Central Presbyterian Church for these guys?), they played a soaring, hype-worthy set of guitar epics from The Courage of Others and a handful of classics from The Trials Of Van Occupanther. More after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010