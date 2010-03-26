SXSW 2010: Miles Kurosky @ Galaxy Room Backyard, 3.18.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

I've been waiting years -- 7 of 'em, in fact -- to see former Beulah frontman Miles Kurosky live. He didn't disappoint, bringing a pair of fans on stage to help out with Beulah classics "Popular Mechanics for Lovers" and "Emma Blowgun's Last Stand" as well as playing a full set of his excellent new material. Look for my interview with the musician in these pages soon.

Beulah - "Emma Blowgun's Last Stand" (live): mp3

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