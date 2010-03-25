SXSW 2010: Rose Elinor Dougall @ The Galaxy Room, 3.17.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

At the stroke of midnight, Rose Elinor Dougall—formerly known as Rosay, the brunette Pipette—took the stage at Paste’s Galaxy Lounge showcase. In a shimmering leather jacket and all-black ensemble, the formerly fey singer looked like a cross between Kristen Stewart in “The Runaways” and Ellen Page in everything—nevertheless, she lead her new band through a striking 40-minute set that picked up right where the Pipettes left off—and rebooted them in the ‘80s. Driven by keyboards and Depeche Mode-toned guitars, the new project had the electronic air of acts such as Metric and Reverie Sound Revue—but while those bands err on the side of glassy cool, Dougall still thrives on pop drama and a stunning vibrato. The best of the new tracks were as exuberant as past Pipettes favorites—and even as a solo frontwoman, she hasn’t forgotten the occasional choreographed move or two from her polka-dot days, too. [Via my Cokemachineglow review.] More photos after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010