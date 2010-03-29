SXSW 2010: The Happy Hollows @ Lambert's, 3.18.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

I saw the Happy Hollows a few years back opening for the Fiery Furnaces, but the L.A. upstarts have evolved since then. As I may have said elsewhere, their latest album, the triumphant Spells, is a West Coast answer to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs -- with frontwoman Sarah Negahdari often equalling the rock goddess charisma of Karen O. They were a live-wire end to my stint at Lambert's, certainly the most rock 'n' roll afternoon I could've asked for. More photos after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010