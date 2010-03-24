SXSW 2010: VOICEsVOICEs @ Malverde, 3.17.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Out-of-the-way club Malverde was a packed house by the time IAMSOUND showcase opening act VOICEsVOICEs took the stage, perhaps due to the Hollywood-style atmosphere or the killer lineup. But with less dance-y acts playing across town, fear of the apocalypse in VOICEsVOICEs' gothic electro-ambient had me leaving the revelers to their fun early. More after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010