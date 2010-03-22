SXSW 2010: Yukon Blonde @ The Mohawk, 3.17.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

My first band at the 2010 South By Southwest Music Festival was Yukon Blonde, and things couldn't have gotten off to a better start. The Vancouver act doused us in country-rock refreshment, joining voices for Fleet Foxes harmonies and turning to their guitars for Gram Parsons twang. The band's self-titled debut will be released on Tuesday. More photos after the jump -- and dozens more posts coming all week.

Yukon Blonde - "Rather Be With You": mp3

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010