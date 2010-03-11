Video: She & Him - "In The Sun"

Zooey Deschanel won't be able to trade in on her charm and beauty forever. But for now, she continues to make the most of it: with the video for "In The Sun's" hula hoops, winks and choreographed high school dance routines, the singer-actress nods to the '50s, Glee and as many adorability signifiers as she can squeeze into one clip. I'm still smitten over here, though I can't say the same about my feelings for the song itself: the best of She and Him's Volume 1 had a lot more early-rock/girl group punch than this track, which seems to have spent a little too much time catching California rays. Also: M. Ward wants to be Robert Downey Jr. so, so badly.