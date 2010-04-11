Pants Yell! Call It Quits, Announce Last Shows



Photo by David Greenwald

Rawkblog twee favorites Pants Yell! are calling it a day, wrapping up a four-album career with three East Coast shows in May, frontman Andrew Churchman announced on Facebook today. After the band's incendiary slot at the Slumberland 20th Anniversary show at the Echo last month, he told me that it wouldn't be an end for his music-making -- just the band name, and its accompanying musical expectations. Nevertheless, these are gigs you won't want to miss. Details on Facebook.

Pants Yell! - "Cold Hands": mp3

Previously: More Words On: Pants Yell! - Received Pronunciation