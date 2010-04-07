SXSW 2010: ARMS @ Kung Fu Saloon, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

After Ben Gibbard's cuddly set, I walked across town in the surprising Austin chill to the Kung Fu Saloon for Piano’s day party and ARMS, the revived solo project of Harlem Shakes’ Todd Goldstein. With his old band, creators of one of last year’s best pure indie rock records, no longer shoo-soo-shakin’ (Ed. note: Sorry. That said, miss you so bad, Rooney!), Goldstein’s new trio is touring on the strength of a new, free EP and the rumblings of an album on the way. It would be hard for the guitarist-turned-singer to top Harlem Shakes’ exuberance, and at ARMS’ patio show, he didn’t try—instead, the band’s new material was as downcast as the weather, driven by guitar arpeggios and Goldstein’s crisp falsetto and punctuated by bursts of noise that he managed to summon from his axe, numb fingers and all. (Via my CMG review.) More after the jump.

ARMS - "Tiger Tamer": mp3

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