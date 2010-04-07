SXSW 2010: Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) @ The Parish, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

At Stereogum's Range Life showcase at the Parish, Ben Gibbard ignored a provided stool and launched into acoustic takes on some Death Cab oldies: “Title Track” followed by “405,” arguably DCFC’s finest effort and a song close to my heart given the vast stretches of life I’ve lost forever on that maddening excuse for a freeway. (Via my CMG review.) Odds are good he'll trot out the same (excellent) set during his show at Largo this Saturday, by the way. More photos of the Gibster after the jump.

Ben Gibbard - "405" (live acoustic, 2003): mp3

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