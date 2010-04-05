SXSW 2010: Broken Social Scene @ The Parish, 3.19.10

All photos by David Greenwald

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Just after midnight, Broken Social Scene took the stage at the at-capacity venue with an introduction from Austin-based rock poet Thax Douglas, who read “Broken Social Scene #4.” The Toronto super-group blasted through “Superconnected” and “7/4 (Shoreline)” before Kevin Drew—stylishly mussed up and dribbling through lazy stage banter that included asking the crowd a good three times if we were doing alright—pleaded with the crowd to turn off our cameras and video phones and appreciate the moment. In a remarkable turn of events at the most Youtubed SXSW of all time, the crowd complied, and the group rewarded us with new songs from the upcoming Forgiveness Rock Record that included single “World Sick” and the borderline-ridiculous “Texico Bitches.” (Guys, can somebody have a talk with Kevin about this stuff? Did his mom not give him enough hugs?) Drew’s vocal delivery on the new material was surprisingly staccato, even ranted at times, as if he’d been mixing Axl Rose and David Lee Roth in with his government-subsidized, gluten-free Wheaties lately. While the fresh material shone, the band’s classics remain so: “Cause = Time”‘s guitar solo still has the power to tear holes in the fourth dimension. (Via my Cokemachineglow review.) More after the jump.

Broken Social Scene - "Cause = Time" (live, 2004): mp3

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