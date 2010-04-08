SXSW 2010: ill-Literacy @ The Independent, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

As the evening set in on the last day of SXSW, I dutifully arrived at the Independent for the Cokemachineglow co-sponsored Audible Treats showcase at the Independent -- an evening of hip-hop that, surprisingly for twee-lovin' me, was as undeniable as any of the fest's rock acts. It didn't hurt that ill-Literacy came out in Lego heads. More after the jump.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010