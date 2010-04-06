SXSW 2010: Kristen Schaal & Friends @ The Parish, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

At Stereogum's Range Life showcase at the Parish, a few comedians lightened things up before Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard (swoon!) took the stage. Kristen Schaal, an indie rocker by association by virtue of her role as the Flight of the Conchords’ only groupie, Mel, on the now defuct show of the same name, arrived with Kurt Braunohler for a set of brief bits. After that, The Sarah Silverman Show writer Chelsea Peretti riffed about her romantic troubles and sometime-VH1 talking head Pete Holmes earned actual LOLs for his musings on Facebook-as-government-conspiracy. (Via my CMG review). More after the jump.



Chelsea Peretti

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