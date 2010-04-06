SXSW 2010: Rogue Wave @ Austin Convention Center, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Despite the disappointments of Rogue Wave's recent records (and their slow but certain shift toward the pleasant strums of their latest label head, Jack Johnson), singer Zach Rogue’s voice hasn’t dimmed since debuting on 2004's Out of the Shadow. As he reminded us at KCRW's showcase, Rogue still writes good, occasionally great songs; I wish he would dress them up in the idiosyncratic costumes he once did rather than go the straightforward route. (Via my Cokemachineglow review.) More after the jump.

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