Video: Death Kit - "I Can Make You Love Me"

It's no secret that almost every music journalist is or was a struggling musician. If this video is any indication, Los Angeles Times writer (and, full disclosure, my former co-worker) August Brown's Death Kit won't be struggling for long. The clip for "I Can Make You Love Me" comes in answer to a number of unposed questions: What would Moby look like playing drums? Where are Where The Wild Things Are, really? What does the best synth-pop song of the year sound like? Press play and find out. (Via Greg Katz)