Video: Mountshout - "The Widower"

Mountshout is the solo project of Kristina Esfandiari, a Sacramento native with an acoustic guitar and a voice dripping with doomed romanticism. Her recordings in that respect recall the elegiac work of Marissa Nadler, only bruised, more ragged -- "The Widower," recorded and videotaped in shadowy low fidelity presumably due to both artistic purpose and financial limitations, captures those qualities perfectly. No MP3s yet, but you can buy the extremely limited run of The Last Book EP and hear more on her MySpace.