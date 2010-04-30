Bootleg/Video: Rose Melberg - "My Heaven, My Sky"

In an undated but presumably recent video (circa 2006, 2007, I'd guess), Rose Melberg plays a pretty take on Portola stand-out "My Heaven, My Sky" with frequent collaborator Nick Krgovich of P:ano and Gigi. Videographer Robin Anderson has another pair of performances from the set on Vimeo -- I've gone ahead and ripped two of these performances below. If anyone knows what the others are called, please comment away!

Rose Melberg - "My Heaven, My Sky" (live): mp3

Rose Melberg - "(Unknown - If You Want To Make Me Crazy)": mp3

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