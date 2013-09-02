Archives: Rose Melberg
Now Playing: Imaginary Pants, Body Parts, Mac DeMarco, Sea Oleena
Photos: Seapony, Rose Melberg @ Los Globos, 2.09.13
In Rotation: Tally Ho! Debut 7''
The Softies Playing San Francisco Show + Hear Rose Melberg's New Bands
Watch The Softies' Portland Reunion Show
Watch The Softies' Brooklyn Chickfactor Reunion
The Softies Play Chickfactor in Brooklyn, First Show In Years
Writing at One Week One Band This Week
Best of 2011: Favorite EPs/Singles of the Year
First Look: Rose Melberg - 'Homemade Ship (Remix)'
First Look: Brave Irene - 'Brave Irene' (2011)
Rose Melberg talks Brave Irene: 'I want to make noise'
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