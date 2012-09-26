In Rotation: Tally Ho! Debut 7''

<a href="http://wiaiwya.bandcamp.com/album/wiaiwya045">wiaiwya045 by Tally Ho!</a>

Here's the debut release of Tally Ho!, one of Rose Melberg's seven (!) current bands -- three covers, all great. Melberg rejoined with the Softies in San Francisco on Saturday for what sounds like the duo's final reunion show, at least for now. They previously played Portland and Brooklyn. Fingers crossed.

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