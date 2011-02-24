Rose Melberg talks Brave Irene: 'I want to make noise'



Photo by David Greenwald

If you're as surprised as I was on the arrival of Brave Irene, the new band of Rawkblog heroine Rose Melberg (The Softies, Go Sailor, Tiger Trap), here she is on why the band started:

"'I want to make noise.' It started out like that," laughs Melberg... "I want to be in a band. I want it to be loud. I want to use my electric guitar. I want to use my distortion pedal."

Given the thoroughly great results, nothing wrong with that. Click over to Exclaim for the full interview. Brave Irene is due March 15 on Slumberland.

Brave Irene - No Fun by Slumberland Records