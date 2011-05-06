First Look: Rose Melberg - 'Homemade Ship (Remix)'

Things I wasn't expecting to hear this morning: chillwave remixes of Rose Melberg's mom-folk classic, Homemade Ship. And yet, here is Homemade Ship (Remix), six tracks re-envisioned by Melberg pal Jay Arner (of Fine Mist). The singer's porcelain voice works extraordinarily well over synthesizers and fake hand-claps -- she could've taken these songs on tour with '80s Kate Bush and been a big star. Stream/download the collection after the jump for $5 and don't sleep on the Rawkblog heroine's other new record, Brave Irene's s/t EP.

Rose Melberg - "Things That We Do (Remix)": mp3

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