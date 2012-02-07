Writing at One Week One Band This Week



The Softies' Rose Melberg at a solo show / photo by David Greenwald

If you're not familiar with One Week One Band, founded by my friend Hendrik Jasnoch, it's grown from a concept -- that old music is worth talking about in the flood of Relevant New MP3s -- into a sort of weekly blog version of the 33 1/3 books. I'm proud to be writing about the Softies, my favorite band, for the site all week. Here's what's up so far:

* The band's other projects and pre-Softies work

* First recordings and their new aesthetic

* A brief history of my fandom

* It's Love, the band's first great album