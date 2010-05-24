First Look: Cody The Band - S/T EP

As only a haphazard advocate of Los Angeles bands, it's interesting to hear Cody The Band's clear connections to the scene -- "A Tree Falls Down" alone touches on the twangy country-pop of Jenny Lewis, the fleshed-out '70s ambition of Jon Brion, the unfettered joy of the World Record or Le Switch. The group recorded at Rockets Red Glare, which has produced a number of Southland gems (The Broken West, The Idaho Falls) and can now add the Cody The Band EP to its jewelry collection. Buy local, folks (or better, download for free from iLike.)

Cody The Band - "A Tree Falls Down": mp3

(Cody The Band EP is out now)