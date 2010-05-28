New Music: Kanye West - "Power"

"Power" is the first single from Kanye West's Good Ass Job, and the track hits hard -- if Yeezy was cowed at all after the Taylor Swift incident, he doesn't show it here, eschewing Auto-Tune and returning to rhyming over floor-rattling No I.D. drums. The MC remains the most electric figure in modern hip-hop to these ears (sorry, Hov), and this bodes well for what's to come. Can we get a Kanye/Sleigh Bells collab Peter Bjorn and John-style before the year's out? (Via Stereogum) Update: Symbolyc One says he co-produced the track with Kayne, but didn't indicate if it would make the album or not.