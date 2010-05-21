New Music: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Sink / Let It Sway"

After I peed my e-pants Tweeting about Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's new single, the band itself noted, "I think we just got Best New Music on Rawkblog!" Let's go ahead and make that official. "Sink / Let It Sway," the lead track from August 17-due Let It Sway, finds the power-pop act continuing their flawless singles streak. As I noted on Twitter, new producer Chris "Death Cab" Walla adds a beefy, Telekinesis-like low end, the band delivers enough hooks to catch Moby Dick and the whole thing gushes with open-armed enthusiasm. Three albums in, I still love this band -- if that's wrong, I don't wanna be right.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Sink / Let It Sway": download via the band's site

Previously: SSLYBY - LP3 Teaser