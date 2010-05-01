R.I.P. Will Owsley

Sad, surprising news today from The Tennessean (via Pop Fair) that power-pop underdog Will Owsley has died "of an apparent suicide." Performing as the single-monikered Owsley, the multi-instrumentalist released one of my favorite albums, 1999's self-titled debut, as well as the worthy 2003 follow-up The Hard Way. The rocker also served as touring guitarist for Amy Grant for over a decade and performed with Shania Twain. Before going solo, he played with Millard Powers in '90s act The Semantics -- a band that, in its early days as Power Bill, featured Ben Folds on drums.

(Information on where to send donations to benefit his wife and two children can be found here)

Owsley - "Good Old Days": mp3