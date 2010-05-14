Sufjan Stevens Still Alive, Handsome

The National played "Afraid of Everyone" on Late Night with David Letterman last night, but the bigger story (if that's possible during High Violet release week) is that their ol' neighbor Sufjan Stevens helped out on the backing vox from stage left. The Illinoisemaker/former indie-folk Great White Hope has been rumbling about a new album for months now and playing the occasional show, but maybe a late night comedy gig is the shot in the arm he needs to finish up Come On Feel The Williamsburg? Fingers crossed! In surreal, related news, I was driving down Melrose earlier this week and saw an electronic billboard for High Violet. Advertise that, other albums released by indie labels!

Previously: The National - All Coverage | Sufjan Prepping 2010 Album