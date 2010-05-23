Video: Kings of Convenience - Soiree de Poche #11 (La Blogotheque)

I've never seen the Kings of Convenience live, but I can't imagine catching a better show than this one: Erlend and Eirik unplugged and unmic'd, a beaming audience quieter than mice and gorgeous-as-usual camera work from La Blogotheque, home of the Take-Away Shows. All that and an epic, ridiculously sincere cover of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'." If you have a better way to spend a half-hour on a Sunday morning than this, you may actually be R. Kelly.