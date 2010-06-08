Andrew Bird Working On Next Album In L.A., Beyond

Largo-watchers have noticed that Andrew Bird's been playing the venue a lot recently (he's up again tonight) and debuting a number of new songs. Per Largo, he's leaving town soon to "play and record" after spending much of 2010 in L.A., and barring catastrophe, I think we can expect a new disc from the violinist by year's end. Fingers crossed that he and sock-loving pal Jon Brion have managed to log some studio time together, for once.

[Photo by David Greenwald]