Ed O'Brien Says Obvious Thing About Next Radiohead Album

"It has got to be out this year," Radiohead's Ed O'Brien said on BBC 6 today, according to At Ease. News! "We're at the finishing line... now it feels it's in touching distance... hopefully it will be a matter of weeks," he continued. OK, that's news. Rawkblog reported almost as much in February, when I ran down an exhaustive chronology of the road to the band's follow-up to In Rainbows (at the time, the latest report was that the album wasn't finished despite apparent weeks, maybe months, of studio time).

In related news, you can buy a pristine 11x14" print of my Thom Yorke photo at left through the end of the month at Origami Vinyl.

Previously:

Radiohead's LP8 (And Thom Yorke's LP2?): What We Know

All Radiohead Posts