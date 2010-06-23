Jim Guthrie's "Now, More Than Ever" Reissued On Vinyl, Gets Bonus Tracks

Jim Guthrie's 2003 Owen Pallett-arranged classic Now, More Than Ever -- Rawkblog's 33rd best album of the decade -- has grown increasingly vital as Jim continues to stubbornly not make new albums for us to listen to. Luckily, 3 Syllables Records has reissued the set on 180 gram vinyl (with two bonus tracks) and on CD (with 12 (!?) bonus tracks). Unluckily, 3 Syllables Records is on the other side of the ocean and the exchange rate sucks. Buy it anyway (because you need to, seriously) right here.

Jim Guthrie - "All Gone": mp3