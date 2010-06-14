Pearl Harbour Is Now Puro Instinct, Releases S/T EP



Pearl Harbour, now Puro Instinct, at SXSW 2010 / photo by David Greenwald

Los Angeles dream-pop surrealists Pearl Harbour changed their name to Puro Instinct, which is weird, and have a new EP you can download, which is a little weird but mostly great. Three of these four tracks appeared on the band's 2009 release Wish We Were Here, but they appear to have been re-recorded and cleaned up a bit. You can stream/buy it after the jump.

<a href="http://puroinstinct.bandcamp.com/album/s-t">Can't Take You Anywhere by puro instinct</a>

(Via Knox Road)

Previously: SXSW 2010: Pearl Harbour