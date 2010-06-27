Ryan Adams: Release Dates, New Demos, Danzig

The latest in Ryan Adams Facebook Reblogging:

* III/IV and Blackhole are on the way soon, likely within three weeks or so.

* There are six previously unheard GarageBand demos on his MySpace. They are of varying silliness. "Television Static" sounds slightly like a Kid A b-side.

* Ryan got to hang out with his hero, Glenn Danzig, and they took this awesome photo.

My complete guide on what to expect from Ryan and the Cardinals' III/IV is here. In related news, I went to the Playboy Mansion last night and interviewed Flo Rida.