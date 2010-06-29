Video: Rose Elinor Dougall - "Find Me Out"
Breaking up might have been the best thing the Pipettes ever did. Rose Elinor Dougall's latest, "Find Me Out," finds the singer going unexpectedly melancholic, applying her strident voice to a Yo La Tengo-esque ballad. As with all her post-Pipettes stuff, it's excellent -- and in more good news, Becki Stephens (formerly RiotBecki) has started a new group, The Projectionists, whose MySpace tracks sound similarly promising. (Both tips via Music For Kids Who Can't Read Good)
Previously:
Rose Elinor Dougall - "Third Attempt (Version)"
Video: Rose Elinor Dougall - "Leave"
All Rose Posts