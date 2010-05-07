New Music: Rose Elinor Dougall - "Third Attempt (Version)"



Photo by David Greenwald



At her current rate, by the time ex-Pipette Rose Elinor Dougall releases her sure-to-be great solo debut, Without Why, she'll have another album's worth of singles in the can. Her latest is "Third Attempt (Version)," a song that -- like all the new tunes she debuted at SXSW -- updates her former vintage sound without sacrificing the pop immediacy she's known for.

("Third Attempt (Version") is out now on the Dance to the Radio compilation)

Previously: SXSW 2010: Rose Elinor Dougall