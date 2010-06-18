Weekend Shows: Division Day, Beach Boys Benefit

Good stuff this weekend: tonight, Rawkblog heroes Division Day will play a free gig at Origami Vinyl, where my RAWKSHOTS photos are still on sale; Saturday, Victoria Williams, The Chapin Sisters, Leslie Stevens of Leslie and the Badgers, Whispertown (Morgan Meyn), Red Cortez, The Tyde, Big Search (Matt Popieluch from Fool’s Gold and Foreign Born), comedienne extraordinaire Charlyne Yi and more are paying tribute to the Beach Boys for When You Awake's Backyard Benefit at Historic Monument 157 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

More shows on the LA Tour Dates calendar, which you can add to your iCal/Google Calendar/etc.

(Division Day; photo by David Greenwald)