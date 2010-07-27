New Music: Your Youth - "Diamond"



2:30 Publicity



Your Youth is the latest band to join the #90srevival trending topic, touching on the alt-rock influences that seemed so indie-uncool just a year or so back: Weezer, Jimmy Eat World and the nerdier parts of the year 1994, mostly, played through the beloved lo-fi lens of Pavement and Built to Spill. Unlike our pal Wavves, though, the Brooklyn trio seem to be genuine dorks -- and accordingly endearing. Not that they need it, but Your Youth's debut EP, Aloha, comes with built-in cred: it's due on Gigantic, home of the good Walkmen albums and Harlem Shakes (R.I.P.). Garage, rock:

Your Youth - "Diamond": mp3

(Aloha is due in September from Gigantic)