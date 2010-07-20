Pepper Rabbit Hit The Road, Cover ARMS



Photo by David Greenwald



It's not quite time for sweater weather yet, but psych-folk trio Pepper Rabbit is nevertheless touring America. It might get a li'l heated under all that wool, especially depending how long you gaze on indie rock babe/drummer Luc Laurent. (There's a related Tumblr post to link to about this but I couldn't find it. Use your imaginations. Update: It's here!) So, uh, wear cut-offs? Dates -- and the band's incredible cover of fellow Rawkblog favorite ARMS' "Heat and Hot Water" -- after the jump.

Pepper Rabbit with Candy Claws:

7/19 - Des Moines, IO - Vaudeville Mews

7/20 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

7/26 - Portland, OR - Rotture

7/28 - San Francisco, CA - Hemlock

7/29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Crepe Place

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Spaceland*

7/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

* w/ Beach Fossils

Pepper Rabbit solo:

7/21 - Denver, CO - High Dive

7/25 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party Vera Stage

9/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

9/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Cowgirl Hall OF Fame

Pepper Rabbit - "Heat & Hot Water" (ARMS cover): mp3

ARMS - "Heat & Hot Water": mp3

More: Pepper Rabbit Posts | LA Tour Dates