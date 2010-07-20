Pepper Rabbit Hit The Road, Cover ARMS
Photo by David Greenwald
It's not quite time for sweater weather yet, but psych-folk trio Pepper Rabbit is nevertheless touring America. It might get a li'l heated under all that wool, especially depending how long you gaze on indie rock babe/drummer Luc Laurent. (There's a related Tumblr post to link to about this but I couldn't find it. Use your imaginations. Update: It's here!) So, uh, wear cut-offs? Dates -- and the band's incredible cover of fellow Rawkblog favorite ARMS' "Heat and Hot Water" -- after the jump.
Pepper Rabbit with Candy Claws:
7/19 - Des Moines, IO - Vaudeville Mews
7/20 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
7/26 - Portland, OR - Rotture
7/28 - San Francisco, CA - Hemlock
7/29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Crepe Place
7/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Spaceland*
7/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
* w/ Beach Fossils
Pepper Rabbit solo:
7/21 - Denver, CO - High Dive
7/25 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party Vera Stage
9/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room
9/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Cowgirl Hall OF Fame
Pepper Rabbit - "Heat & Hot Water" (ARMS cover): mp3
ARMS - "Heat & Hot Water": mp3
More: Pepper Rabbit Posts | LA Tour Dates