Premiere: Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons"



Photo by Allen Passalaqua



On first listen, the languorous melody and deft chord manuevers of Scott Bartenhagen's "Beacon" suggest Andrew Bird -- but as Greg Katz so wisely puts it, Mr. Bird hasn't written a song this good since 2005. ("Simple X," perhaps, excepted.) "Beacons" is utterly rapturous, a steaming plate of savory acoustic guitars spiced liberally with piano touches and bittersweet words: "Would you wait for me always?" he sings, sighing, "I know you would," before the music spills into a Nick Drake reverie that suggests otherwise. This song's just a taste -- pencil in room on your best-of lists for the main course.

Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons": mp3

(Hear more Bartenhagen on Bandcamp; buy the Portraits compilation)